AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.40.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

