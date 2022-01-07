Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $117.07 and last traded at $117.48, with a volume of 14479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Specifically, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

