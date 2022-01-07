Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

AVTX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

