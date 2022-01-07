Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 352 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $207.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

