Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 41 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.27.

Shares of TFX opened at $328.64 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

