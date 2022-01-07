Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.20 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of Burford Capital worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Burford Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

