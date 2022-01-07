Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 132 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Catalent by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

CTLT stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

