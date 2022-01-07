Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 5,084 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.