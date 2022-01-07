AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.30. AXT shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 186,971 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

