B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.