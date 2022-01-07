B. Riley Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.