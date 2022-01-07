Baanx (BXX) Tops One Day Volume of $8,754.00

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Baanx has a market cap of $1.33 million and $8,754.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

BXX is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.