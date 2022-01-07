Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

