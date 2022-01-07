Bank of America Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Neutral

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.