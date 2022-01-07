Bank of America Downgrades Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Underperform

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Talis Biomedical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

