Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eaton were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Eaton by 11.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

