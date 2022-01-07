Bank of Hawaii Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 345.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.15 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

