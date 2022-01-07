Bank of Hawaii Has $1.23 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,532,861 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.