Bank of Hawaii Has $513,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.