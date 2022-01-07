Bank of Hawaii Sells 103 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

