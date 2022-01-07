Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.36

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Banner alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.