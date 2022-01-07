Barclays Boosts Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $44.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

