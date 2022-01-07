Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 1,887 call options.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

