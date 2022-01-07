Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.36

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 2782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.