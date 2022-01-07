Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 123,852,624 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

In other news, insider Andrew Yeo bought 51,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £384,887,500 ($518,646,408.84).

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

