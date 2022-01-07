Basic Attention Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $429.90 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $429.90 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,004,919 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

