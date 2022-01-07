Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $59.83. 212,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,970. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

