Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

