BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. State Auto Financial makes up about 0.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $56,047,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $51.73. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

