BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 105,223 Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $5,175,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 204,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

