BCK Capital Management LP Sells 24,956 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 114,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,834. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

