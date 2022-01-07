BCK Capital Management LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 125,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 57,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,476. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

