Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Amundi bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $337.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average is $317.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

