Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

