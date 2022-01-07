Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in December

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 827,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BCCLF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Becle has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

