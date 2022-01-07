Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $83,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $252.95 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

