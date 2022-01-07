Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 329.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 59.0% during the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.14 and its 200-day moving average is $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

