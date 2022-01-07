Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.42) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.34) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,078 ($68.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,691.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,199.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The firm has a market cap of £82.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). In the last three months, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

