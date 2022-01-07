Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($48.51) to GBX 3,400 ($45.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,185.56 ($42.93).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,164 ($42.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($47.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,887.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,236.99). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

