Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

GEMD stock opened at GBX 48.25 ($0.65) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.07. The stock has a market cap of £67.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

