Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £210.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.14 ($0.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

