Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.21% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £210.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.14 ($0.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.
About Resolute Mining
