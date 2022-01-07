Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.95. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 40.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 114.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 108.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

