Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $73.13 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

