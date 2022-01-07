Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Better Choice alerts:

Shares of BTTR opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 1,113.44% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Young purchased 19,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $79,584.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,456 shares of company stock valued at $254,007.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 56.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Choice (BTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.