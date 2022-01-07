Beyond Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.44 or 0.07588585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.