Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

