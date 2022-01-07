Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.27. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 809 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

