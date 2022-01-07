BidiPass One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $77,341.66 and approximately $21.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

