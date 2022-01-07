BiFi Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $142,862.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00212871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00475896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00087870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

