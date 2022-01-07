Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) Insider Purchases £63,000 in Stock

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) insider Camilla Macun purchased 20,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,894.22).

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 329 ($4.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £949.18 million and a P/E ratio of 64.51. Big Lots Inc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.51.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

